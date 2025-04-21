President Herzog offers condolences following Pope Francis' death

President Isaac Herzog expressed his condolences to the Christian world following the death of Pope Francis on Monday.

"A man of deep faith and boundless compassion, he dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and calling for peace in a troubled world," Herzog wrote.

"He rightly saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect. I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages will soon be answered. May his memory continue to inspire acts of kindness, unity, and hope."