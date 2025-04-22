Vehicle fatally hits 60-year-old pedestrian in Haifa

A 60-year-old pedestrian, who was hit by a vehicle on HaHagana Boulevard in Haifa on Monday evening, was pronounced dead.

Paramedics reported a man with no signs of life and multiple systemic injuries and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Paramedic Ahmed Zeidan, and MDA paramedics Omar Yehoshua and Ariel Danilovsky said "We saw the pedestrian lying on the road, unconscious and suffering from very serious injuries to his body. We performed medical examinations, but unfortunately his injuries were significant and we were forced to declare him dead."