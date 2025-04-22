Jerusalem Post
Police arrest suspect for indecent act in Bnei Brak synagogue on minor

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 22, 2025 08:00

Israel Police arrested a man suspected of committing an indecent act in a synagogue in Bnei Brak with a minor, police said on Tuesday. 

The man, 31, a resident of the city, was transferred for questioning over suspicion he had committed an indecent act on an 11-year-old in public, after which he was imprisoned and his arrest was prolonged. 

According to the investigation, the man arrived at the synagogue, entered a prayer room, undressed, and then grabbed the 11-year-old and tried to place him on top of a table while taking off the minor's pants and underwear. 

The Attorney's Office is set to file an indictment against the suspect on Tuesday. 

