Police arrest suspect for indecent act in Bnei Brak synagogue on minor

Israel Police arrested a man suspected of committing an indecent act in a synagogue in Bnei Brak with a minor, police said on Tuesday.

The man, 31, a resident of the city, was transferred for questioning over suspicion he had committed an indecent act on an 11-year-old in public, after which he was imprisoned and his arrest was prolonged.

According to the investigation, the man arrived at the synagogue, entered a prayer room, undressed, and then grabbed the 11-year-old and tried to place him on top of a table while taking off the minor's pants and underwear.

The Attorney's Office is set to file an indictment against the suspect on Tuesday.