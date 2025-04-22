Hearing for Netanyahu's testimony on Case 1000 cut short

The 24th session of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial testimony was cut short on Tuesday morning in the Tel Aviv District Court.

The hearings continued on Case 1000, the “Illegal Gifts Affair,” in which Netanyahu is on trial for allegedly receiving goods from billionaires Milchan and James Packer. The prosecution has claimed that the goods - boxes of cigars and champagne - placed Netanyahu in a conflict of interest, which manifested in regulations he allegedly pushed that aided Milchan.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu begins testimony on Case 1000 on April 22, 2025. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

The hearings began in a delay due to security consultations requested by the defense already on Monday, that bled into Tuesday morning.