Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich addressed Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) employees in a letter on Tuesday, following the Monday affidavit submitted by the agency's chief, Ronen Bar.

"Bar's improper conduct does not tarnish the Shin Bet or, certainly, those of you who serve in it, " Smotrich said.

"Do not let this storm affect your spirit, even though it comes from someone who is still clinging to the position of head of the organization," he added.