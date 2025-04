Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar was asked to use the Shin Bet's powers and capabilities to target lawyer and protest activist Gonen Ben Yitzhak by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, N12 reported on Tuesday.

Bar also revealed in his affidavit submitted to the High Court of Justice on Monday that Netanyahu told him on several occasions that he was expected to provide the prime minister with details about the identities of protest activists who were opposing him or his family.