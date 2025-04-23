Jerusalem Post
US FAA takes action to prevent helicopter incidents near Las Vegas airport

REUTERS

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it is taking action to prevent collisions between helicopters and passenger planes around the busy Las Vegas airport and it is also reviewing air traffic between two Los Angeles-area airports.

A January 29 collision between a helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet near Reagan Washington National Airport killed 67 people and prompted the FAA to launch a review of helicopter operations near major airports.

The FAA said it was addressing several issues at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas involving helicopters, including that tower controllers have not issued traffic advisories between returning air tour helicopters and airplanes, resulting in a routine lack of compliance with separation rules.

