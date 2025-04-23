Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

China to launch Shenzhou-20 spaceflight on Thursday

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 23, 2025 05:36

China has set the launch for its Shenzhou-20 mission that will carry three astronauts to the Chinese space station for Thursday at 5.17 p.m. local time (0917 GMT), state media said on Wednesday.

The main purpose of the mission is to complete the in-orbit rotation with the Shenzhou-19 crew which is scheduled to return to the Dongfeng landing site on April 29, officials said at a press conference broadcast on CCTV.

The Shenzhou-20 spaceflight will carry astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie, CCTV said. They will conduct space science and application experiments, install a space debris protection device as well as extravehicular payload and equipment, and perform recovery tasks.

The mission will also bring with it zebrafish, planarians and streptomyces as research objects to carry out three life science experiments at the space station.

Yemen missile triggers sirens in northern Israel, intercepted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2025 04:12 AM
US proposes unofficial recognition of Russian areas in Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 03:20 AM
Houthis claim US Air Force attacked Hodeidah, northwestern Yemen
By LIRAN HARONI
04/23/2025 01:37 AM
Tesla CEO Musk says will scale back government work starting in May
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 12:53 AM
FAA takes action to prevent helicopter incidents near Las Vegas airport
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 12:42 AM
Trump says US will set terms if China does not do a trade deal
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 12:31 AM
Ukraine concerned over Chinese involvement supporting Russia in war
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 12:11 AM
False alarm: Rocket sirens sound in Sderot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2025 11:48 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir: Returning hostages is top IDF priority
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2025 09:26 PM
China says Iran's foreign minister will visit on Wednesday
By REUTERS
04/22/2025 09:17 PM
Netanyahu asks High Court to order Ronen Bar to say when he will resign
By BINI ASCHKENASY
04/22/2025 09:13 PM
Shin Bet chief claims he was asked to target protest activist by PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2025 08:31 PM
Pentagon says leak probe may lead to US prosecutions
By REUTERS
04/22/2025 07:25 PM
Iran, US to hold expert level talks on Saturday, not Wednesday
By REUTERS
04/22/2025 07:20 PM
IDF kills Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2025 06:02 PM