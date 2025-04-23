Intel is set to announce a plan to lay off some 20,000 employees, which constitutes 20% of its staff, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing a source with knowledge of the subject.
Intel to announce plan to lay off 20% of staff - Bloomberg
By REUTERS04/23/2025 05:34 AM
