An explosive device believed to be from the October 7 massacre was discovered near Netivot by local police officers, according to an N12 report on Wednesday.

פרסום ראשון: מטען מ-7 באוקטובר אותר בגזרת נתיבות, חבלנים הוזעקו | כך זה נראה@shapira_nitzan pic.twitter.com/a2cCsiHIGI — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) April 23, 2025

Explosive ordnance squads were called to the scene, which is in an area currently undergoing road construction work.