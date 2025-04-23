Netanyahu Case 1000 public hearing delayed

The public trial testimony of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was delayed on Wednesday morning.

Netanyahu began testifying behind closed doors on Tuesday already, which continued into Wednesday morning.

The testimony became closed to the press due to the nature of the topic: Security matters related to activities carried out by Arnon Milchan, the billionaire Hollywood mogul who was a decades-old friend of Netanyahu, and later became a state’s witness in the trial against him.

In the trial, Netanyahu is currently being questioned by his defense team for Case 1000, the “Illegal Gifts Affair,” in which the prime minister is on trial for allegedly receiving a massive amount of champagne and cigars from Milchan, and that he pushed for regulatory changes beneficial to his friend.