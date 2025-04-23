'Sons of dogs, release the hostages,' Mahmoud Abbas tells Hamas

"Sons of dogs, hand over the hostages," Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas told Hamas in a televised speech at the PA's Central Council on Wednesday.

He added that the "war must end," citing that hundreds are dying every day because "[Hamas] doesn't want to hand over the American hostages. Sons of dogs - hand over the hostages and end the matter."

Abbas said the goals are "Returning the hostages; lifting the Israeli blockade of Gaza; stopping the displacement of our people in coordination with Arab countries; defending the 'Palestinian cause.'"

He also stressed that "Hamas must end its control of the Gaza Strip and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority." Palestinians mourn medics, who came under Israeli fire while on a rescue mission, after their bodies were recovered, according to the Red Crescent, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 31, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled/File Photo)

Abbas also called on Hamas to turn itself into a political party, saying "talk to us instead of the Americans."

'New Nakba'

He also condemned Israel's actions during the war, saying, "The coup carried out by Hamas in 2007 gave Israel a pretext to destroy the Gaza Strip. 2,165 families were completely wiped out, and 6,664 were partially wiped out. More than two-thirds of the homes were destroyed in the war."

"We are facing serious dangers that could lead to a 'new Nakba,'" he added.

"Our vision for achieving peace in the Middle East is based on ending the Israeli occupation and establishing a state."