Trump and Zelensky clash again and US warns it could abandon Ukraine talks

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy clashed again on Wednesday on efforts to end the three-year-old war in Ukraine, with the US leader chiding Zelensky for refusing to recognize Russia's occupation of Crimea.

Trump's Vice President JD Vance said it was time for Russia and Ukraine to either agree to a US peace proposal "or for the United States to walk away from this process," echoing a warning from Trump last week.

Zelensky on Tuesday reiterated that Ukraine would never cede Crimea to Russia, which seized control of the peninsula in 2014 in a move that was condemned internationally. "There's nothing to talk about here. This is against our constitution," he said.

Trump told reporters later he thought the London talks had gone "pretty well," although he also said, in apparent reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky: "We've got to get two people, two strong people, two smart people, to agree. And as soon as they agree, the killing will stop."