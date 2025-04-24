Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump and Zelensky clash again and US warns it could abandon Ukraine talks

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 24, 2025 08:26

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy clashed again on Wednesday on efforts to end the three-year-old war in Ukraine, with the US leader chiding Zelensky for refusing to recognize Russia's occupation of Crimea.

Trump's Vice President JD Vance said it was time for Russia and Ukraine to either agree to a US peace proposal "or for the United States to walk away from this process," echoing a warning from Trump last week.

Zelensky on Tuesday reiterated that Ukraine would never cede Crimea to Russia, which seized control of the peninsula in 2014 in a move that was condemned internationally. "There's nothing to talk about here. This is against our constitution," he said.

Trump told reporters later he thought the London talks had gone "pretty well," although he also said, in apparent reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky: "We've got to get two people, two strong people, two smart people, to agree. And as soon as they agree, the killing will stop."

High Court: Ben-Gvir must respond to dismissal petitions within 6 days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2025 09:10 AM
Egypt makes ceasefire proposal aiming for five-year Israel-Hamas truce
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2025 09:06 AM
FBI raids home of pro-Palestinian activists from U of Michigan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2025 02:44 AM
Trump says he thinks he has a deal with Zelensky, Putin
By REUTERS
04/24/2025 01:15 AM
US continues to attack Houthi sites in Yemen
By MAARIV
04/24/2025 12:38 AM
Trump signs orders on university accreditation, foreign gifts
By REUTERS
04/24/2025 12:29 AM
Trump envoy says there were positive talks in London with Ukraine offici
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 10:20 PM
IDF kills terrorist throwing explosive at Israeli forces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2025 09:29 PM
Trump envoy Witkoff expected to meet Putin in Moscow, Axios reports
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 09:18 PM
IDF investigates suspected shooting near Elon Moreh in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2025 06:34 PM
Security cabinet to convene at 6 p.m. Thursday
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/23/2025 02:32 PM
Israel's amb. to Vatican to represent Israel at Pope Francis funeral
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/23/2025 02:13 PM
IMF appoints first mission chief to Syria in 14 years
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 01:47 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 01:07 PM
Iran says new US energy sanctions contradict ongoing Iran-US talks
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 10:47 AM