Egypt prepares new ceasefire proposal aiming for five year truce between Israel, Hamas - report

Egypt has allegedly prepared a new proposal for a hostage-ceasefire deal expected to be presented to Israel and Hamas by the end of the week, according to a Thursday report by the Saudi-owned channel Asharq News, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the new proposal will meet both Israel's and Hamas's demands in a "balanced" manner and will aim to establish a long-term truce between the sides that could potentially last between five and seven years.

The new proposal was prepared by Egypt in consultation and coordination with Qatar and the current US administration, the sources in the report claimed.

This is a developing story.