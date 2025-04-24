Israel's High Court of Justice informed National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir that he must respond to petitions regarding his dismissal within six days, Israeli media reported on Thursday morning.
High Court: Ben-Gvir must respond to dismissal petitions within six days
