Police file appeal against release of suspects Yonatan Urich, Eli Feldstein in 'Qatargate' case

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Police filed an appeal against the release of Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein, suspects in the 'Qatargate' case investigating the Prime Minister's Office, Israeli media reported Thursday morning.



IDF strikes terrorists located in Hamas, PIJ command facility in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2025 11:09 AM
Russia launches deadly attack on Kyiv after Trump claims deal close
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2025 10:49 AM
Fire controlled in Eshtaol, central Israel after 20 hours of efforts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2025 10:34 AM
Netanyahu to request High Court to postpone filing of affidavit on Bar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2025 10:18 AM
Lebanon receives $250 million World Bank loan
By REUTERS
04/24/2025 10:14 AM
Russian security official says Moscow has right to use nuclear weapons
By REUTERS
04/24/2025 10:12 AM
Holocaust Remembrance Day siren to sound across Israel at 10:00 a.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2025 09:28 AM
High Court: Ben-Gvir must respond to dismissal petitions within 6 days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2025 09:10 AM
Egypt makes ceasefire proposal aiming for five-year Israel-Hamas truce
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2025 09:06 AM
Trump and Zelensky clash again and US warns it could abandon talks
By REUTERS
04/24/2025 08:25 AM
FBI raids home of pro-Palestinian activists from U of Michigan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2025 02:44 AM
Trump says he thinks he has a deal with Zelensky, Putin
By REUTERS
04/24/2025 01:15 AM
US continues to attack Houthi sites in Yemen
By MAARIV
04/24/2025 12:38 AM
Trump signs orders on university accreditation, foreign gifts
By REUTERS
04/24/2025 12:29 AM
Trump envoy says there were positive talks in London with Ukraine offici
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 10:20 PM