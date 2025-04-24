Police file appeal against release of suspects Yonatan Urich, Eli Feldstein in 'Qatargate' case

Israel Police filed an appeal against the release of Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein, suspects in the 'Qatargate' case investigating the Prime Minister's Office, Israeli media reported Thursday morning.
