Russia launches deadly attack on Kyiv after Trump claims deal nearly secured

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 24, 2025 10:53

Combined overnight missile and drone attacks killed nine people in Ukrainian capital Kyiv and injured 63, local emergency services said.

The Ukrainian Air Force said that overall, Russia launched 215 drones and missiles in an overnight attack.

Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky condemned the attack in a post on X/Twitter. 

"A horrible night in Kyiv - for now 10 people killed and more than 100 injured as a result of Russian attack. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims," he wrote. 

