US names lead for technical talks with Iran, Politico reports

By REUTERS

Department of State policy planning director Michael Anton will lead a team of about a dozen US government officials to negotiate with Iran in upcoming nuclear talks, a US official said on Thursday.

Expert-level Iran-US talks will take place on Saturday, Tehran's foreign ministry spokesperson said, with a third round of high-level nuclear talks due on the same day in Oman.

Iran and the United States agreed last Saturday to begin drawing up a framework for a potential nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said after the talks in Rome that a US official described as yielding very good progress.

Politico first reported the choice of Anton.

Anton was a spokesman for the White House National Security Council during Trump's first term from 2017-2021. He also worked for former President George W. Bush's NSC and is a former BlackRock managing director.

