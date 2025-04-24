IDF Arabic spox. orders final evacuation of Beit Hanoun, Sheikh Zayed

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued a final evacuation warning to residents of the Beit Hanoun and Sheikh Zayed areas in the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

#عاجل ‼️ إلى جميع سكان قطاع غزة المتواجدين في منطقة بيت حانون والشيخ زايدهذا انذار مسبق وأخير قبل الهجوم!⭕️في ضوء تنفيذ عمليات قنص وأنشطة إرهابية انطلاقًا من المنطقة المذكورة ضد قوات جيش الدفاع سننفذ هجومًا قويًا يطال المنطقة التى يتم استخدامها لتنفيذ تلك العمليات… pic.twitter.com/NVMVUm84do — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 24, 2025

Adraee added that Hamas and other terrorist organisations "bear full responsibility for the displacement and suffering of civilians."