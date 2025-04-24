Police arrest two foreign residents for drug smuggling revealed to be murder suspects

Two suspects arrested for smuggling drugs were also found to be suspected of two murder cases in the Tel Aviv district, Israel Police announced on Thursday.

The two, both foreign residents of Eritrea, were identified by IDF surveillance during the Jordanian Border Unit's activities in the Shi'a district, and began to flee.

When the two were apprehended and searched after a chase by the unit's detectives and the patrol unit, Israeli forces found ropes and drugs, which were seized.

During an initial investigation at the Shi'a police station, investigators found that these were suspects in two murder cases being conducted at the Tel Aviv police station.

The suspects were transferred to the Tel Aviv unit for further investigations.