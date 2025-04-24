Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'We are fighting for them': IDF chief of staff conducts situational assessment in Rafah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir stated that the military would expand operational activities until the hostages were returned in a situational assessment in the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

“Hamas is responsible for starting this war, Hamas is still cruelly holding the hostages, and is responsible for the dire situation of the population in Gaza,” Zamir said, speaking to soldiers in Rafah. He told the soldiers that during Wednesday's ceremony at Yad Vashem, he saw the six torchbearers, Holocaust survivors who stood "tall, strong, and determined."

"We are fighting for them. They are looking at us and counting on us," he said. "On Holocaust Remembrance Day, the profound meaning of your activity here becomes even clearer, for the existence of a sovereign Jewish state with a strong defense force.”

Zamir was accompanied by the commanding officers of the Southern Command, the 36th Dicision, the Gaza division, and additional commanders.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - night Headline
Trump says effort for Iran nuclear deal going well
By REUTERS
04/24/2025 09:45 PM
Two men arrested for drug smuggling found to be murder suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2025 08:01 PM
Trump to meet with The Atlantic editor added to Yemen attack group
By REUTERS
04/24/2025 07:27 PM
US to demand Putin accept Ukraine's right to military force
By REUTERS
04/24/2025 06:54 PM
IDF Arabic spox. orders final evacuation of Gaza area Beit Hanoun
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2025 06:23 PM
Jerusalem fires continue to spread, new blaze spreads
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2025 05:48 PM
US names lead for technical talks with Iran, Politico reports
By REUTERS
04/24/2025 05:41 PM
Netanyahu expresses condolences over Kashmir attack to India's Modi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2025 05:41 PM
Polio virus detected in Jerusalem area sewage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2025 05:19 PM
France backs diplomatic solution on Iran nuclear dossier
By REUTERS
04/24/2025 03:57 PM
Israeli prison accidentally releases prisoner early
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2025 03:45 PM
Iran says relations with E3 'down', proposes restarting dialogue
By REUTERS
04/24/2025 03:24 PM
Spain cancels purchase of bullets from Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2025 01:28 PM
Yair Lapid absent from official Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremonies
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2025 01:13 PM
IDF strikes terrorists located in Hamas, PIJ command facility in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2025 11:09 AM