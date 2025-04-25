Jerusalem Post
US-Russia 'moving in the right direction' toward a deal, top Russian diplomat tells CBS

By REUTERS

The United States and Russia are moving in the right direction to end the war in Ukraine, but some specific elements of a deal remain to be agreed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with CBS News.

"The statement by the president (Trump) mentions a deal, and we are ready to reach a deal, but there are still some specific points - elements of this deal which need to be fine-tuned," Lavrov told CBS News' "Face the Nation" show, which will air on Sunday.

"We continue our contacts with the American side on the situation in Ukraine, there are several signs that we are moving in the right direction," Lavrov said.

