China, Russia and Iran jointly discuss Iran's nuclear program with IAEA, reports Xinhua

China, Russia and Iran jointly met with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to discuss Iran's nuclear program, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said on Friday.

The joint meeting on Thursday between the IAEA representatives and the nuclear agency's director general came after Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi visited Beijing this week.

The meeting had in-depth communication on the IAEA's role in the political and diplomatic settlement process of the Iranian nuclear program, with China expressing support for Iran's dialog with all parties including with the US, Xinhua said.