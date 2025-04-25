Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

China, Russia and Iran jointly discuss Iran's nuclear program with IAEA, reports Xinhua

By REUTERS

China, Russia and Iran jointly met with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to discuss Iran's nuclear program, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said on Friday.

The joint meeting on Thursday between the IAEA representatives and the nuclear agency's director general came after Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi visited Beijing this week.

The meeting had in-depth communication on the IAEA's role in the political and diplomatic settlement process of the Iranian nuclear program, with China expressing support for Iran's dialog with all parties including with the US, Xinhua said.

 

20-year-old man murdered in Kiryat Bialik
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2025 03:42 AM
US strikes target Sanaa, nearby districts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2025 01:12 AM
Trump says most major points in Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed to
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 01:01 AM
Iraq to transport 220,000 tons of wheat to Syria as "a gift"
By REUTERS
04/25/2025 11:59 PM
IAF strikes in Beit Hanoun, Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2025 09:01 PM
IDF reservist severely wounded in southern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2025 07:26 PM
Kremlin: Putin and Witkoff narrowed US, Russian differences on Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/25/2025 06:09 PM
France helped evacuate 115 people from Gaza this week
By REUTERS
04/25/2025 03:49 PM
Israel Air Force receives three new 'Adir' F-35i aircrafts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2025 12:55 PM
UN agencies for food, refugees plan deep cuts as funding plummets
By REUTERS
04/25/2025 12:52 PM
Iran to sign $4 billion oilfields agreement with Russian companies
By REUTERS
04/25/2025 11:02 AM
Trump's envoy Witkoff arrives in Moscow, Interfax reports
By REUTERS
04/25/2025 10:48 AM
Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani to meet US official on Friday
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/25/2025 09:44 AM
Israel Police arrest armed terrorist from Kalkilya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2025 08:57 AM
IAF to carry out test flights ahead of Remembrance Day flyover
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2025 08:52 AM