Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two men pronounced dead on scene in Tira shooting incident

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Two men were pronounced dead on the scene after being shot in a violent incident in Tira, Israel Police announced on Friday morning. 

Police added that a third man was wounded in the incident and is in critical condition. He was sent to the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba for treatment. 

The police said an investigation has been opened, and Tira police officers, intelligence, and forensics teams are currently collecting evidence at the scene, along with searching for suspects.

The police statement explained that forces had "now launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident in Tira, in which three men were shot in a vehicle, apparently against the backdrop of a violent dispute in the Arab sector. Officers from the Tira police station have begun operational searches and have secured the scene following a report of a shooting in the city, during which three men were shot in a vehicle."



