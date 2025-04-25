Jerusalem Post
Israel Police arrest armed terrorist from Kalkilya plotting operational mission

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Police recently arrested an armed terrorist from Kalkilya while he was on his way to carry out an operational mission, the police announced on Friday.

The terrorist was operating alongside other Hamas operatives from Kalkilya.

Following the arrest, which was directed by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) in cooperation with the IDF, the police seized M16 rifles that were intended for the cell's activities.

