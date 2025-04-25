Israel Police arrest armed terrorist from Kalkilya plotting operational mission

Israel Police recently arrested an armed terrorist from Kalkilya while he was on his way to carry out an operational mission, the police announced on Friday.

The terrorist was operating alongside other Hamas operatives from Kalkilya.

תיעוד: סוכל תכנון פיגוע – לוחמי יחידת הגדעונים של להב 433 בהכוונת שב״כ עצרו מחבל חמוש בקלקיליהבפעילות מבצעית משולבת, עצרו לוחמי יחידת הגדעונים (33) בשיתוף עם כוחות צה״ל ושב״כ, מחבל חמוש, פעיל צבאי מקלקיליה, המזוהה עם ארגון הג'יאהד האסלאמי שפעל עם פעילי חמאס נוספים מהעיר. המחבל… pic.twitter.com/1ob3AMYX0K — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) April 25, 2025

Following the arrest, which was directed by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) in cooperation with the IDF, the police seized M16 rifles that were intended for the cell's activities.