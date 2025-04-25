Senior Russian military officer killed in car explosion in Moscow region, Russian media report

A senior Russian military officer was killed on Friday after a car exploded in the town of Balashikha in the Moscow region, Russian news outlets Mash and Shot reported. Mash named the officer as Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Reuters could not verify Mash's assertion. There was no immediate official confirmation from the authorities of what happened or details about the identity of the officer targeted.

Russian media outlet Baza, which has sources in Russia's law enforcement agencies, said a bomb in a parked car had been detonated remotely when the officer - who lived locally - walked past.