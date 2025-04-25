Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Senior Russian military officer killed in car explosion in Moscow region, Russian media report

By REUTERS

A senior Russian military officer was killed on Friday after a car exploded in the town of Balashikha in the Moscow region, Russian news outlets Mash and Shot reported. Mash named the officer as Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Reuters could not verify Mash's assertion. There was no immediate official confirmation from the authorities of what happened or details about the identity of the officer targeted.

Russian media outlet Baza, which has sources in Russia's law enforcement agencies, said a bomb in a parked car had been detonated remotely when the officer - who lived locally - walked past.

Israel Air Force receives three new 'Adir' F-35i aircrafts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2025 12:55 PM
UN agencies for food, refugees plan deep cuts as funding plummets
By REUTERS
04/25/2025 12:52 PM
Iran to sign $4 billion oilfields agreement with Russian companies
By REUTERS
04/25/2025 11:02 AM
Trump's envoy Witkoff arrives in Moscow, Interfax reports
By REUTERS
04/25/2025 10:48 AM
Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani to meet US official on Friday
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/25/2025 09:44 AM
Israel Police arrest armed terrorist from Kalkilya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2025 08:57 AM
IAF to carry out test flights ahead of Remembrance Day flyover
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2025 08:52 AM
Two men pronounced dead on scene in Tira shooting incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2025 08:50 AM
IDF strikes tent in Khan Yunis, killing five Gazans
By AMIR BOHBOT
04/25/2025 05:52 AM
Prosecutors plan to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione
By REUTERS
04/25/2025 03:08 AM
China, Russia and Iran jointly discuss Iran's nuclear program with IAEA
By REUTERS
04/25/2025 02:34 AM
Houthis claim US conduct airstrikes across Yemen
By LIRAN HARONI
04/25/2025 02:14 AM
US-Russia 'moving in the right direction' toward a deal
By REUTERS
04/25/2025 01:57 AM
Tracer shots reportedly fired into air in Omer, near Beersheba
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2025 01:17 AM
Hundreds of Israelis, US Jews, protest against Itamar Ben-Gvir in NYC
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2025 12:42 AM