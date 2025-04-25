Jerusalem Post
UN agencies for food, refugees plan deep cuts as funding plummets, documents show

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 25, 2025 13:14

 The UN agencies for food and refugees are planning deep cuts due to unprecedented funding shortfalls, with the former set to reduce its workforce by up to 30%, affected up to 6,000 jobs.

The humanitarian sector has been roiled by funding cuts from major donors, including by former top donor the United States under President Donald Trump, and by other Western countries as they prioritize defense spending.

In an internal memo sent to staff on April 24, World Food Programme (WFP) director Stephen Omollo said that the cuts were necessary due to the "unprecedented funding environment", with the 2025 donor outlook at $6.4 billion, or a 40% reduction versus last year.

"We remain concerned that the situation shows no sign of improving," he said. WFP and the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

