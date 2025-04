A three-hour meeting on Friday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff was constructive and narrowed differences when it came to ending the war in Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Witkoff met Putin in Moscow on Friday to discuss a US plan to end the conflict.

Ushakov said Putin and Witkoff had discussed the possibility of resuming direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.