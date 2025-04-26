IDF finds remains of Houthi missile while fighting Jerusalem fires

Soldiers from the Yahalom unit manually unloaded a ballistic missile that had 100 kg of explosives remaining in it on Thursday, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported on Friday.

The missile, launched by the Houthis from Yemen, was found during firefighting efforts this week in the Tzora Forest in the Beit Shemesh area.

לראשונה מאז מלחמת המפרץ: לוחמי יחידת יהל"ם פרקו אתמול ידנית טיל בליסטי שעליו נותר חומר נפץ במשקל של 100 ק"ג. הטיל, ששיגרו החות'ים מתימן, נמצא במהלך כיבוי השריפות השבוע ביער צרעה באזור בית שמש. שרידיו נלקחו לבדיקה@ItayBlumental pic.twitter.com/piGNXGKUwP — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 25, 2025

The missile parts were taken for examination.