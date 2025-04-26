Jerusalem Post
IDF finds remains of Houthi missile while fighting Jerusalem fires

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 26, 2025 07:15

Soldiers from the Yahalom unit manually unloaded a ballistic missile that had 100 kg of explosives remaining in it on Thursday, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported on Friday.

The missile, launched by the Houthis from Yemen, was found during firefighting efforts this week in the Tzora Forest in the Beit Shemesh area.

The missile parts were taken for examination.



