India, Pakistan exchange gunfire for second day as ties plummet after attack

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged gunfire for a second straight day on Saturday as ties plummeted between the two nuclear-armed neighbors after an attack on tourists blamed on Pakistani militants killed 26 in India's Kashmir region.

The Indian Army said its troops responded to "unprovoked" small arms fire from multiple Pakistan Army posts that started around midnight on Friday along the 740-km (460-mile) de facto border separating the Indian and Pakistani areas of Kashmir.

The Indian Army said Pakistani troops had also opened up with sporadic fire around midnight on Thursday. No casualties were reported from the Indian side, it said.

There was no immediate comment from the Pakistani military.