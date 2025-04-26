Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

India, Pakistan exchange gunfire for second day as ties plummet after attack

By REUTERS

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged gunfire for a second straight day on Saturday as ties plummeted between the two nuclear-armed neighbors after an attack on tourists blamed on Pakistani militants killed 26 in India's Kashmir region.

The Indian Army said its troops responded to "unprovoked" small arms fire from multiple Pakistan Army posts that started around midnight on Friday along the 740-km (460-mile) de facto border separating the Indian and Pakistani areas of Kashmir.

The Indian Army said Pakistani troops had also opened up with sporadic fire around midnight on Thursday. No casualties were reported from the Indian side, it said.

There was no immediate comment from the Pakistani military.

Hamas negotiators to arrive in Cairo for hostage-ceasefire talks
By MAARIV
04/26/2025 08:14 AM
IDF finds remains of Houthi missile while fighting Jerusalem fires
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2025 07:11 AM
Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre dies by suicide, her family say
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 06:19 AM
Elon Musk's XAI Holdings in talks to raise $20 billion from investors, B
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 05:29 AM
20-year-old man murdered in Kiryat Bialik
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2025 03:42 AM
US strikes target Sanaa, nearby districts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2025 01:12 AM
Trump says most major points in Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed to
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 01:01 AM
Iraq to transport 220,000 tons of wheat to Syria as 'a gift'
By REUTERS
04/25/2025 11:59 PM
IAF strikes in Beit Hanoun, Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , AMIR BOHBOT
04/25/2025 09:01 PM
IDF reservist severely wounded in southern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2025 07:26 PM
Kremlin: Putin and Witkoff narrowed US, Russian differences on Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/25/2025 06:09 PM
France helped evacuate 115 people from Gaza this week
By REUTERS
04/25/2025 03:49 PM
Israel Air Force receives three new 'Adir' F-35i aircrafts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2025 12:55 PM
UN agencies for food, refugees plan deep cuts as funding plummets
By REUTERS
04/25/2025 12:52 PM
Iran to sign $4 billion oilfields agreement with Russian companies
By REUTERS
04/25/2025 11:02 AM