A Hamas delegation left Cairo on Saturday evening after holding talks with Egyptian officials regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Hamas announced in a statement on its Telegram on Saturday night.

The delegation - led by Muhammad Ismail Darwish, the head of the group's Political (Shura) Council - discussed conditions for the ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the reconstruction of Gaza, as well as the delivery of aid and the current living conditions in the Strip.