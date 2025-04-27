Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara is expected to submit her opinion on Sunday to Israel's High Court of Justice regarding MK Itamar Ben-Gvir's recent return to his position as the country's national security minister, according to a Sunday Walla report.
A-G Baharav-Miara to submit opinion on Ben-Gvir's return as national security minister
By REUTERS04/27/2025 08:17 AM
