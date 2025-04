Security forces arrested 75 wanted persons and confiscated over 40 weapons during operations in the West Bank over the past week, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced Sunday.

Among those arrested were the head of a terrorist organization in Balata and a terrorist who was planning to carry out an attack in Kalkilya.

The security forces demolished the home of a terrorist in A-Ram, in Jerusalem, and confiscated a cache of weapons found in a women’s clothing store in Hebron.