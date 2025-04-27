Knesset Constitution Committee convenes to discuss leak enforcement, freedom of press

The Knesset's Constitution Committee convened on Sunday morning to discuss preventing leaks in various ongoing investigations.
Additional topics being discussed include the issue of harm freedom of the press, along with the right to consult an attorney.
Participants in the ongoing discussion include Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, State Attorney Amit Aisman, and Police Commissioner Boaz Balat.
היועמ"שית בכנסת: אין אכיפה בררנית של עיתונאים בישראלגלי בהרב מיארה: "מערכת אכיפת החוק פועלת באופן עקבי, מקצועי, ענייני, על פי אמות מידה קבועות שמיושמות בכל מקרה לפי נסיבותיו" pic.twitter.com/mr6q3Aycb1— ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) April 27, 2025