Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Knesset Constitution Committee convenes to discuss leak enforcement, freedom of press

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Knesset's Constitution Committee convened on Sunday morning to discuss preventing leaks in various ongoing investigations.

Additional topics being discussed include the issue of harm freedom of the press, along with the right to consult an attorney.

Participants in the ongoing discussion include Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, State Attorney Amit Aisman, and Police Commissioner Boaz Balat.



Related Tags
Legal Headline
High Court calls on gov't: Explain lack of draft orders sent to haredim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 10:29 AM
Security forces make arrests, seize weapons in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 08:25 AM
A-G to submit opinion on Ben-Gvir's return as national security minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 08:10 AM
Sirens sound following launch of missile from Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 04:57 AM
Hamas delegation departs Cairo after talks with Egyptian officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 01:17 AM
Fire breaks out in Acre apartment, ten wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 01:07 AM
Settlers 'kidnap' two Palestinians north of Ramallah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2025 08:23 PM
Hamas publishes Gaza Strip hostage video
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2025 05:20 PM
Trump says Putin may face secondary sanctions over Ukraine attack
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 04:56 PM
Putin told Witkoff Russia ready for talks with Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 04:48 PM
DeepMind UK staff plan to unionize and challenge deals with Israel links
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 04:32 PM
Turkey detains 47 members of Istanbul municipality in widening crackdown
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 02:27 PM
Poland says a Russian helicopter violated its airspace over Baltic Sea
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 11:32 AM
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky had 'very productive' talks
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 11:12 AM
Uganda declares end to latest Ebola outbreak - Health Ministry
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 10:15 AM