Two 19-year-olds indicted for killing man in Lod

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Mahmoud Gahma and Hassan Alhan, both 19 years old, were indicted on Sunday for shooting a man dead at close range in Lod.

Crime-related murders in the Arab sector have skyrocketed over the last two years, and often surround fights between rival gangs or families.

This particular incident was related to one such fight. On December 27, the two arrived in Alhan's car at a barbershop owned by Qusay Abu Raqeeq. Gahma approached Abu Raqeeq and shot eight bullets at him from close range, proceeding to run back to Alhan's car, where he confirmed to him that Abu Raqeeq was killed.

He was evacuated to Shamir Medical Center in Tzrifin, but was pronounced dead soon after. 

