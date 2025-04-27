Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey says Hamas would be more open to deal seeking lasting peace with Israel

By REUTERS

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday that talks with Hamas in recent days had shown the group would be more open to an agreement that goes beyond a ceasefire in Gaza and aims for a lasting solution to the crisis with Israel.

On April 19, Fidan and Turkey's intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin, held talks with Hamas officials in Ankara to discuss the latest efforts for a ceasefire and the situation in Gaza.

Speaking in Doha, Fidan said those talks showed Hamas would be more willing to sign a deal that also addresses the issue of Palestinian territories and other issues, adding that the crisis could be turned into an opportunity to implement the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

 



Related Tags
Hamas Headline
Netanyahu: Direct request to Bar on dismissal date is valid
By SARAH BEN-NUN
04/27/2025 03:22 PM
Iran declares Monday as day of mourning after Bandar Abbas explosion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 03:09 PM
Qatar's PM says saw some progress in recent Gaza ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
04/27/2025 02:55 PM
Over 200 rabbis, religious leaders sign petition to bring hostages home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 01:53 PM
Two 19-year-olds indicted for killing man in Lod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 01:36 PM
Iran says blast-hit port contained no military goods, defense ministry
By REUTERS
04/27/2025 01:03 PM
Security forces make arrests, seize weapons in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 08:25 AM
A-G to submit opinion on Ben-Gvir's return as national security minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 08:10 AM
Sirens sound following launch of missile from Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 04:57 AM
Hamas delegation departs Cairo after talks with Egyptian officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 01:17 AM
Fire breaks out in Acre apartment, ten wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 01:07 AM
Settlers 'kidnap' two Palestinians north of Ramallah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2025 08:23 PM
Hamas publishes Gaza Strip hostage video
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2025 05:20 PM
Trump says Putin may face secondary sanctions over Ukraine attack
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 04:56 PM
Putin told Witkoff Russia ready for talks with Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 04:48 PM