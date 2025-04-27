Iran declares Monday as day of mourning after Bandar Abbas port explosion

The Iranian government declared that Monday will be a day of mourning for those affected by the port explosion in Bandar Abbas, Iranian government spokesperson, Fatima Mohajerani wrote on X/Twitter on Sunday.

در پی حادثه دلخراش بندرعباس، دولت فردا (دوشنبه) را عزای عمومی اعلام کرد. رئیس‌جمهور نیز برای پیگیری میدانی حادثه به بندرعباس سفر کرد. تسلیت به خانواده‌های داغدار؛ ایران در کنار شماست. — فاطمه مهاجرانی (@F_Mohajerani) April 27, 2025

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit the site of the explosion, she added.