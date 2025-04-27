Jerusalem Post
Iran declares Monday as day of mourning after Bandar Abbas port explosion

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Iranian government declared that Monday will be a day of mourning for those affected by the port explosion in Bandar Abbas, Iranian government spokesperson, Fatima Mohajerani wrote on X/Twitter on Sunday.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit the site of the explosion, she added.



