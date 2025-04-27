Rubio says Russia-Ukraine Peace deal needs to happen soon

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine needs to happen soon and that Washington is trying to determine whether it is worth continuing to serve as mediator.

"We cannot continue to dedicate time and resources to this effort if it's not going to come to fruition," Rubio told NBC's "Meet the Press" program.

"The last week has really been about figuring out how close are these sides really, and are they close enough that this merits a continued investment of our time as a mediator."

Rubio did not say how long the Trump administration is willing to wait for a breakthrough.