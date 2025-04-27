Trump: 'I'm bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes'

"I'm bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes," US President Donald Trump wrote on TruthSocial on Sunday evening.

"The Democrats did everything possible to destroy Christopher Columbus, his reputation, and all of the Italians that love him so much," he continued. "They tore down his Statues, and put up nothing but “WOKE,” or even worse, nothing at all!" he added.

"Well, you’ll be happy to know, Christopher is going to make a major comeback. I am hereby reinstating Columbus Day under the same rules, dates, and locations, as it has had for all of the many decades before!"

What is Columbus Day?

Columbus Day is celebrated annually on the second Monday of October.

It is a federal holiday in the US that officially celebrates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus's arrival in the Americas.

Columbus Day is controversial given its historical ties to Christopher Columbus's perceived role in colonial and imperial enterprises across the Americas.

Several cities across the US celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day in its place.