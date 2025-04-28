Jerusalem Post
North Korea confirms troop deployment to Russia for first time in KCNA report

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 28, 2025 03:51

North Korea confirmed for the first time on Monday it has deployed troops to fight for Russia in the war with Ukraine under the order of leader Kim Jong Un and made an important contribution for the liberation of Russian territory occupied by Ukraine, state media reported on Monday.

The US State Department said it was concerned by North Korea's direct involvement in Russia's war in Ukraine and that Pyongyang's military deployment for Russia must end.

"We continue to be concerned by (North Korea's) direct involvement in the war.  (North Korea's) military deployment to Russia and any support provided by the Russian Federation to (North Korea) in return must end," a State Department spokesperson said in an email, adding third countries like North Korea "bear responsibility" for the war.

 

 

