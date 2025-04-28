Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US military says it will not reveal details about strikes in Yemen

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 28, 2025 05:56

The US military said on Sunday it will not reveal specific details about its military strikes in Yemen, citing what it called the need "to preserve operational security" while also saying the strikes had "lethal effects" against Yemen's Houthi rebels.

"To preserve operational security, we have intentionally limited disclosing details of our ongoing or future operations. We are very deliberate in our operational approach, but will not reveal specifics about what we've done or what we will do," the US Central Command said in a statement.

The military said it has struck over 800 targets since mid-March that it says killed hundreds of Houthi fighters and numerous Houthi leaders as well as destroyed the militant group's facilities.

The military statement said the strikes "have destroyed multiple command-and-control facilities, air defense systems, advanced weapons manufacturing facilities, and advanced weapons storage locations."

Forty people on board in Florida ferry crash
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 06:13 AM
Three people seriously hurt in South Korea high-school stabbing
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 04:26 AM
North Korea confirms troop deployment to Russia for first time
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 12:44 AM
Suspect arrested in theft of US homeland security chief's purse
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 12:08 AM
Netanyahu holds briefing with top security officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 08:58 PM
Israel to not participate in ICJ's UNRWA hearing
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/27/2025 07:06 PM
Mike Waltz: US-Ukraine mineral deal will get done, work ongoing
By REUTERS
04/27/2025 05:53 PM
IDF intercepts drone entering Israel's airspace 'from the east'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 05:40 PM
IDF finds Hamas weapons cache in UNRWA bags near Gaza civilian buildings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 05:37 PM
Rubio says US needs Russia-Ukraine peace deal soon
By REUTERS
04/27/2025 04:40 PM
Saudi Arabia, Qatar to settle Syria's outstanding arrears of $15 million
By REUTERS
04/27/2025 04:24 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu only attends cabinet mtg. to vote to fire Ronen Bar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 04:21 PM
IDF kills Hezbollah terrorist in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 04:06 PM
Netanyahu: Direct request to Bar on dismissal date is valid
By SARAH BEN-NUN
04/27/2025 03:22 PM
Iran declares Monday as day of mourning after Bandar Abbas explosion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 03:09 PM