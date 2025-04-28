Multiple people injured during Florida ferry crash

Multiple injuries were reported in Clearwater, Florida, after a ferry crash near the city's Memorial Causeway Bridge on Sunday evening, local officials said, adding a ferry with over 40 people onboard was struck by a boat that fled the scene.

Clearwater Police Department said on social media that nearby hospitals were notified and "multiple trauma alerts" were issued, with helicopters transporting two of the more seriously injured people.

"The crash involved the Clearwater Ferry, which had more than 40 people on board," police said, adding the US Coast Guard will handle the probe into the incident.

"All of the injuries are from the ferry. The boat that struck the ferry fled the scene."