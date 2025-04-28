A-G requests extension to submit High Court petition on Ben-Gvir ministerial reappointment

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara requested an extension to submit her petition to the High Court of Justice regarding Itamar Ben-Gvir's reappointment as national security minister on Sunday night.

The petition was originally meant to be filed on Sunday, but Baharav-Miara requested the extension until Monday.

Baharav-Miara confirmed to Walla that her position is that Ben-Gvir is able to resume his previously held ministerial position as long as he does not interfere with routine police work, including investigations.