A technical team from the International Atomic Energy Agency has arrived in Iran for talks with the authorities, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, a few days after Iran's foreign minister said the UN nuclear watchdog will likely join the next round of Iran-US nuclear talks.
UN nuclear watchdog technical team in Iran for talks, foreign ministry spokesperson says
By REUTERS04/28/2025 11:17 AM
