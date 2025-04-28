Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN nuclear watchdog technical team in Iran for talks, foreign ministry spokesperson says

By REUTERS

A technical team from the International Atomic Energy Agency has arrived in Iran for talks with the authorities, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, a few days after Iran's foreign minister said the UN nuclear watchdog will likely join the next round of Iran-US nuclear talks.



Related Tags
Iran-Headlines
Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Azerbaijan next week
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/28/2025 11:23 AM
UN Secretary-General whitewashes UNRWA's involvement in October 7: Sa'ar
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/28/2025 11:22 AM
Russia says it can provide military assistance to North Korea if needed
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 11:17 AM
Yemen's Houthi TV say 30 bodies were recovered after US strike on Saada
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 09:20 AM
Defense Ministry to hold exercise at Hashmonaim Crossing
By AMIR BOHBOT
04/28/2025 08:35 AM
A-G requests extension to submit High Court petition on Itamar Ben-Gvir
By BINI ASCHKENASY
04/28/2025 08:20 AM
Forty people on board in Florida ferry crash
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 06:13 AM
Three people seriously hurt in South Korea high-school stabbing
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 04:26 AM
North Korea confirms troop deployment to Russia for first time
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 12:44 AM
Suspect arrested in theft of US homeland security chief's purse
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 12:08 AM
Netanyahu holds briefing with top security officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 08:58 PM
Israel to not participate in ICJ's UNRWA hearing
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/27/2025 07:06 PM
Mike Waltz: US-Ukraine mineral deal will get done, work ongoing
By REUTERS
04/27/2025 05:53 PM
IDF intercepts drone entering Israel's airspace 'from the east'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 05:40 PM
IDF finds Hamas weapons cache in UNRWA bags near Gaza civilian buildings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 05:37 PM