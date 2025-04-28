Jerusalem Post
Russia says it can provide military assistance to N.Korea if needed, RIA reports

By REUTERS

Russia can provide military assistance to North Korea if needed, state-run RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying, after President Vladimir Putin thanked Pyongyang for sending troops to help expel Ukrainian forces from western Russia.

RIA quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that North Korea's role in combat operations in Russia's Kursk region had demonstrated the effectiveness of a strategic partnership treaty that Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed last year, which included a mutual defense clause. Under the pact, Russia could help North Korea in return, if help was needed, he said.

Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Azerbaijan next week
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/28/2025 11:23 AM
UN Secretary-General whitewashes UNRWA's involvement in October 7: Sa'ar
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/28/2025 11:22 AM
UN nuclear watchdog technical team in Iran for talks
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 10:32 AM
Yemen's Houthi TV say 30 bodies were recovered after US strike on Saada
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 09:20 AM
Defense Ministry to hold exercise at Hashmonaim Crossing
By AMIR BOHBOT
04/28/2025 08:35 AM
A-G requests extension to submit High Court petition on Itamar Ben-Gvir
By BINI ASCHKENASY
04/28/2025 08:20 AM
Forty people on board in Florida ferry crash
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 06:13 AM
Three people seriously hurt in South Korea high-school stabbing
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 04:26 AM
North Korea confirms troop deployment to Russia for first time
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 12:44 AM
Suspect arrested in theft of US homeland security chief's purse
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 12:08 AM
Netanyahu holds briefing with top security officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 08:58 PM
Israel to not participate in ICJ's UNRWA hearing
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/27/2025 07:06 PM
Mike Waltz: US-Ukraine mineral deal will get done, work ongoing
By REUTERS
04/27/2025 05:53 PM
IDF intercepts drone entering Israel's airspace 'from the east'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 05:40 PM
IDF finds Hamas weapons cache in UNRWA bags near Gaza civilian buildings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2025 05:37 PM