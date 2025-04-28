Trump wants a permanent Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, White House says

US President Donald Trump wants to see a permanent ceasefire to ending Russia's war in Ukraine, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.

Leavitt told reporters that Trump was increasingly frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and both needed to come to the negotiating table to end the war.

She noted that Putin had offered a temporary ceasefire on Monday, but reiterated that the US president had made it clear that he was seeking a permanent ceasefire.

Ukraine is ready to support a lasting, durable and full ceasefire, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Monday, adding that if Russia truly wanted peace, it should immediately halt its attacks. The flags of the United States, Ukraine, and Russia (illustrative) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Details of Putin's proposed ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a three-day ceasefire in the war with Ukraine - from May 8 to the end of May 10 - to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies in World War Two.