Kim Kardashian jewelry heist trial starts in Paris

A group of men dubbed the "grandpa gang" were among ten suspects who went on trial on Monday on charges of robbing reality TV star Kim Kardashian at gunpoint and stealing jewelry worth millions of dollars during Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

Kardashian will travel to Paris in May to give evidence in the trial, her lawyer said. She is expected to speak on May 13. The verdicts could be announced on May 23.

In total, nine men and one woman will be tried by the criminal court. Five of them - all men - face armed robbery and kidnapping charges and potentially risk being sentenced to life imprisonment. The others are charged with complicity in the heist or the unauthorized possession of a weapon.