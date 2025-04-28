Jerusalem Post
Germany says it will step up military role in NATO amid increased uncertainty

By REUTERS

NATO can count on Berlin to step up its contribution to the defense of Europe as the Atlantic alliance faces a future more uncertain than 70 years ago when Germany became a member, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday.

Speaking at a ceremony at NATO's Brussels headquarters to mark the anniversary, Steinmeier sought to reassure allies rattled by what he called epochal geopolitical shifts.

"Today, with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war against Ukraine raging on in full force, and with the United States putting fierce pressure on its European allies, Germany is in a crucial position," he said, addressing allies.

Yemen's Houthis vow to continue attacks in Red, Arabian seas
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 05:58 PM
Islamic State says it has attacked Kurdish fighters in eastern Syria
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 05:16 PM
Kim Kardashian jewelry heist trial starts in Paris
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 05:12 PM
Suspected Islamist militants kill at least 22 people in northeastern N
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 04:10 PM
Eight additional measles cases detected in Israel, Health Ministry says
By WALLA!
04/28/2025 03:47 PM
British PM to host Palestinian Authority PM in London
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2025 03:26 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Azerbaijan next week
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/28/2025 11:23 AM
Russia says it can provide military assistance to North Korea if needed
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 11:17 AM
UN nuclear watchdog technical team in Iran for talks
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 10:32 AM
Defense Ministry to hold exercise at Hashmonaim Crossing
By AMIR BOHBOT
04/28/2025 08:35 AM
A-G requests extension to submit High Court petition on Itamar Ben-Gvir
By BINI ASCHKENASY
04/28/2025 08:20 AM
Forty people on board in Florida ferry crash
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 06:13 AM
Three people seriously hurt in South Korea high-school stabbing
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 04:26 AM
North Korea confirms troop deployment to Russia for first time
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 12:44 AM
Suspect arrested in theft of US homeland security chief's purse
By REUTERS
04/28/2025 12:08 AM