Germany says it will step up military role in NATO amid increased uncertainty

NATO can count on Berlin to step up its contribution to the defense of Europe as the Atlantic alliance faces a future more uncertain than 70 years ago when Germany became a member, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday.

Speaking at a ceremony at NATO's Brussels headquarters to mark the anniversary, Steinmeier sought to reassure allies rattled by what he called epochal geopolitical shifts.

"Today, with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war against Ukraine raging on in full force, and with the United States putting fierce pressure on its European allies, Germany is in a crucial position," he said, addressing allies.