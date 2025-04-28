Jerusalem Post
Unilever, Strauss, Coca Cola announce price increases

By MAARIV

Unilever and Strauss announced that they will be raising prices on some of their products on Monday.

Unilever stated that the price hikes will begin on May 15 for a range of products, with an average increase of 3.5%. The maximum increase among the products will reach 9%.

Strauss announced an increase of up to 1.5% on about half of its dairy products. The price hike will take effect on June 3, immediately after the Shavuot holiday.

The Central Bottling Company ("Coca-Cola Israel") announced that it would raise the prices of its carbonated beverages by 2.3%, starting May 18. This includes the Neviot mineral water brand, Fuze Tea, Prigat products, and the Somersby brand.

