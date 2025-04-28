Jerusalem Post
Israeli minister Dermer says he's confident Trump would reject 'bad' Iran deal

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 28, 2025 20:57

 Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer said on Monday that he believed US President Donald Trump would not agree to a "bad" nuclear agreement with Iran.

"I have a lot of confidence that President Trump would walk away from a bad deal today," Dermer said on a panel at a conference in Jerusalem organized by the Jewish News Syndicate.

Asked whether Israel would be willing to strike Iran's "military facilities" by itself, Dermer said he would not "talk about operational issues" but that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be believed when he said he would do whatever it takes to prevent Iran developing a nuclear weapon.

